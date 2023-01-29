Jealous dog has the most dramatic reaction ever as human kisses another pooch. Watch

Dogs love to have undivided attention from their humans. However, when the scene changes and someone else gets a part of that attention, then most of the time they get jealous too. Such an incident is shown in this video shared on Twitter. It captures the dramatic reaction of a dog to its human kissing another pooch. Chances are, the video will leave you laughing out loud.

“Drama queen.. Hehehe,” reads a part of the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a person sitting on a couch with a dog sitting beside it. Another pooch is standing in front of the person. The man then starts petting the dog sitting standing on the floor and that is when the other pooch starts reacting.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.9 million views and counting. The share has further received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Adorable,” commented a Twitter user. “Hmmm, jealous dog,” posted another. “Jealous much,” expressed a third. “Omg such a drama queen,” shared a fourth. “So cute... My lab does the same too,” wrote a fifth.