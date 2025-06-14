Dog trapped in Tel Aviv building after Iran's missile strike miraculously rescued

Amid the visuals of destruction and debris scattered around Tel Aviv after Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel, a video of a dog has gone viral. It captures officials carrying a dog rescued from the rubbles of a damaged building. A dog rescued in Tel Aviv after Iran's retaliatory strikes on Israel. (Screengrab (X))

“Israel's rescue team saved a frightened dog from a ruined Tel Aviv building. Grateful she's safe now,” an individual posted while sharing a video of the dog.

Another person, while re-sharing the same video, posted, “Israel's rescue forces saved a dog from a damaged building in Tel Aviv. She was terrified, a poor thing. I'm glad she's okay now. Dogs are going through so much trauma in Israel because of the sirens and explosions. My heart goes out to these poor animals.”

The video shows a person carrying a large and fluffy to safety after Iran launched a missile barrage on Israel in response to the Jewish nation’s attack on it, targeting its nuclear and military sites.

The footage shared on X captures a few other individuals around the dog. In an X post, the Israel Defense Forces stated, “We would rather not be tweeting the same thing many times in a day, but millions of Israelis keep running to shelter as Iran keeps shooting more ballistic missiles at Israel.” While most people rushed to communal bomb shelters, a few stayed in the safety shelters in their own homes.

Rescue teams on sites:

Searchers were underway to rescue residents trapped under rubble caused by Iranian missile strikes in Tel Aviv.

“Some of the injured were trapped under the rubble; others were walking wounded,” officials of Israel's National Emergency Response Agency Magen David Adom (MDA) said in a statement. “This was a difficult and complex scene, and we are continuing to search to ensure no one remains trapped.”