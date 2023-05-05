Dog turns artist, draws pet mom’s ‘portrait’. Watch

Have you seen those videos where dogs showcase their artistic side and use paints to create adorable paintings? This video shared on Instagram shows just that. It captures a very cute pooch looking at its pet mom and creating her ‘portrait’. Chances are, the video will make you say aww repeatedly. The image shows the dog who painted a ‘portrait’ of its pet mom.(Instagram/@kate_tova)

Artist Kate Tova shared the video that shows her pet dog creating the painting. The video also shows Tova drawing an incredible picture of her dog too. Shared with a caption that reads, “Painting each other,” the video is simply wholesome to watch.

The video opens to show the dog and her pet mom getting ready to draw. They then use different paints to create the individual paintings. It is absolutely adorable to watch the dog trying to paint with a brush while holding it in its mouth.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 5. Since being shared, the clip has received close to 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes and comments. People posted various love-filled comments to show their appreciation for the pup.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Now this is art I’d buy. Vincent Van Dog!” shared an Instagram user. “Your puppy wins (sorry!)” commented another. “He’s just so happy to be a part of the process,” posted a third. “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” expressed a fourth. “The way your pup is looking at you and smiling when showing off your creations.....this is so precious,” wrote a fifth.