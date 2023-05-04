Dog gracefully grabs ball from pool, then clumsily falls inside

Have you ever been in a situation where you acted cool and thought everything was under control but it turned out to be exactly opposite? This dog video captures one such incident and it may feel highly relatable. The video shows a dog falling into a pool a few seconds after picking up a ball without touching the water. The video shows the dog who picked up a ball from a pool before falling inside.(Reddit)

The video is shared on Reddit. “Gracefully caught the ball, but…” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog standing at the edge of a swimming pool with a ball floating in front of it. The dog very carefully inches closer to the ball and picks it up without touching the water. However, as soon as it starts backing away, it falls inside the pool. The video, however, ends on a happy note with the pooch enjoying the impromptu swimming session.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 28,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received tons of comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“He’s elegance, he’s grace. He enters the pool first with his face,” commented a Reddit user. “This has just made my day. Incredible,” expressed another. “I relate to this so much,” shared a third. “When you are trying to act cool but forget to watch your step,” posted a fourth. “Lol. This wins today. Love it,” wrote a fifth.