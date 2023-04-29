Dog argues with pet parent about its bedtime. Watch

As a kid, most of us had a fixed bedtime, which we weren’t too happy about. There were times we also used to create a fuss about it so that we could stay awake a little longer. Just like this cute dog named Nurf is doing. A cute video shows how the dog argues with its pet parent about its bedtime. The image shows the dog arguing with its pet parent over bedtime. (Instagram/@weratedogs)

The video is shared on an Instagram page called We Rate Dogs. “This is Nurf. His sleep schedule could use some work. But his debate skills are simply unmatched. 12/10,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens with the pet dad saying, ‘It’s time to go to sleep.’ To which the tiny dog starts barking with all its might. This goes on throughout the video with the pet dad saying how the dog needs to sleep on time and the pooch refusing to do so. Towards the end of the video, another person is heard laughing loudly while reacting to the scene in front of them.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“That’s how I roll,” posted an Instagram user. “Nurf is making some good points actually,” shared another. “Does he teach a course in back-sassing,” commented a third. “Yeah… I wouldn’t stand a chance against Nurf,” expressed a fourth. “Nurf only wants one more bedtime story. What’s the big deal,” wrote a fifth.

