‘Don’t try to act smart’: Candidate lashes out after IITian founder asks about last in-hand salary
A viral LinkedIn chat shows an applicant lashing out at a founder after being told his profile would be dropped over missing details.
A recent hiring exchange shared on social media has sparked a major debate regarding recruiter-candidate etiquette. An IITian startup founder posted a screenshot of a LinkedIn conversation where he requested pre-screening details, including the candidate's last in-hand salary and notice period. Instead of providing the requested data, the candidate became defensive, stating they were simply an immediate joiner. When the founder warned that a failure to share all details would result in a rejected profile, the candidate told the founder to go ahead and reject them. The post has prompted social media to share polarising remarks.
“Asked candidate for basic details before proceeding. Bro replied with unemployment + anger issues package together,” a founder who pursued higher education from IIT and then IIM, wrote on X.
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He shared a screenshot of his conversation, which shows him asking the candidate for his “Last in-hand salary”.
The candidate replied, “I am interested and an immediate joined.” The founder responded, “Need all details, otherwise I have to reject the profile.”
At this, the candidate responds, “Don’t try to act smart. What is this behaviour you mor**. Reject.”
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the founder. This report will be updated when he responds.)
How did social media react?
The viral exchange split public opinion down the middle; while many supported the founder and condemned the candidate's blatant rudeness, others blamed the executive for demanding salary history in the first place.
An individual commented, “Well, tbh, you didn't need to write about rejection and all and could have simply stated to share the details. You can anytime reject the profile. No justification for his reply, but I have never seen a recruiter send a message in such a way, either.” The founder replied, “Candidates get a direct rejection email/message. I think that is fine with them.”
Another expressed, “Must be a non-serious person. How can one even think about replying in such a rude manner for a job opportunity?” A third posted, “The candidate was very rude, but Indian recruiters need to stop asking for the last salary, it has no meaning and should never be disclosed.” The founder replied, “It has a lot of meaning, you need to think from others’ side. The post is for executives and managers apply for it.”
Also Read: Bengaluru startup founder faces backlash for firing developer and relying on AI tools
A fourth wrote, “Why do you need to know last-in-hand salary?” The founder explained, “Because people apply without reading the job description and title. And one can't take any profile ahead without knowing details.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More