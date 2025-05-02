Dubai Crown Prince reacts to Kate Middleton’s pic of Princess Charlotte as she turns 10

Kensington Palace shared a new photograph of Princess Charlotte on the occasion of her 10th birthday, and the image quickly captured hearts around the world. Among those who reacted to the charming portrait was Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, who engaged with the post on social media. Princess of Wales was clicked on an iPhone during a recent trip to Cumbria.(Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

The photo, taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was clicked on an iPhone during a recent trip to Cumbria. It shows Charlotte smiling in outdoor walking gear and a camouflage-style jacket, reflecting a casual and joyful moment.

The photo was posted on Kensington Palace’s social media handles with the message, “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!” followed by a heart emoji.

Take a look at the post:

Many took to the comments section to react, with one user saying, “Omigoodness her father’s daughter!”

Another added, “What a darling photo! Happy birthday Princess Charlotte!”

Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and she stands third in line to the British throne. Her position in the line of succession comes due to a significant change in the monarchy’s rules made in 2013. The reform ended the practice of placing male heirs ahead of their elder sisters, allowing Charlotte, born in 2015, to retain her place above her younger brother.

Her full name, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, pays tribute to both her late grandmother Princess Diana and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The photo is part of a family tradition in which Kate, an avid amateur photographer, captures special moments of her children. It comes just days after a similar birthday portrait was shared to mark Prince Louis’ seventh birthday.

