Nita Ambani's emotional speakerphone message to Mumbai Indians: ‘We lost our dog Happy last night’

The Ambani family is mourning the loss of their beloved golden retriever, Happy, who passed away on April 30. The cherished family pet, who was frequently seen at major family events including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations, held a special place in their hearts. The family's pet, Happy, passed away on April 30.(Instagram/@mumbaiindians)

During a call with the Mumbai Indians team, Nita Ambani shared an emotional moment, reflecting on Happy’s passing. “So happy Mahela that you said ‘Happy’ and Hardik said ‘Happy’ because we lost our dog Happy last night. It is nice for everybody to say Happy! Happy! Happy! Just feels very good. We are remembering him in a happy way,” she said.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section of the video to pay tribute.

A user wrote, “Happy would always be our very own! Paltan cha Happy!”

Many social media users responded to the tribute with heart and crying emojis, expressing their sorrow and sending love to the dog.

Happy had become a familiar figure to many, appearing not only at engagement and wedding events but also in the family portrait, instantly endearing himself to fans and well-wishers alike.

At a prayer meeting held in Happy's memory, the Ambani family shared a moving note, remembering him not just as a pet but as a source of comfort and unconditional love. “More than just a pet, he was family—a loyal companion, a source of comfort, and a constant presence of unconditional love,” the tribute read.

A poster at the ceremony, adorned with flowers, carried the message: “Dear Happy, you will forever be a part of us and live on in our lives. Heaven's gain is our loss.”

The tribute ended with a heartfelt farewell: “Run free, sweet Happy. You will be deeply missed, always loved, and never forgotten.”