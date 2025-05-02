Ambanis mourn Happy, the Golden Retriever who lit up Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

The Ambani family is grieving the loss of their cherished Golden Retriever, Happy, who died recently. A beloved member of the household, Happy was not just a pet but an integral part of the family, especially close to Anant Ambani. The Ambani family bid farewell to their Golden Retriever, Happy.(Instagram/vantara)

(Also read: Anant Ambani’s former nanny shares his rare childhood pic on his birthday: ‘Love you for…’)

Known for his love of animals, Anant has been a strong advocate for wildlife welfare. Through his conservation initiative, Vantara – a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre based in Jamnagar – he has worked to protect endangered species and promote animal welfare. Following Happy’s passing, Vantara shared a poignant tribute on Instagram.

"Today, we bid farewell to Happy – our beloved companion. Happy was family — a gentle soul with eyes full of warmth and a heart that radiated love and joy.His presence brought light into every room and his absence leaves a space no one can fill. He wore the name ‘Vantarian’ with pride — and was cherished by all. Rest well, dearest Happy. You’ll always be missed” read the moving statement.

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts

The post has already garnered over 23k likes and continues to receive emotional responses from users. One user expressed, “He wasn’t just a dog, he was part of celebrations. This feels like a personal loss.” Another shared, “Heartbreaking to see a family so full of life now in sorrow. RIP Happy.” A third commented, “Rest in peace Happy.” Someone else added, “Anant's bond with Happy was visible even in photos. You could tell how loved he was.” Many others shared condolences, remembering Happy’s moments in the limelight.

Earlier celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared the news with a touching poster of Happy framed with flowers. The family’s message on his post read, “Dear Happy, You will forever be a part of us and live on in our hearts. Heaven’s gain is our loss.”

(Also read: Nita Ambani reveals her parents couldn't afford to send her to Harvard as a student)

Moments that stole hearts

Happy was more than just a silent spectator at Ambani functions – he was a star in his own right. During Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities, Happy charmed everyone in a pink Banarasi silk brocade jacket. His most iconic moment, however, came during the couple’s engagement, where he played the surprise role of ring-bearer – a moment that won hearts across social media.

Take a look here at the heartwarming clip: