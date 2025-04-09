Anant Ambani’s former nanny shares his rare childhood pic on his birthday: ‘Love you for…’

Anant Ambani’s childhood nanny, Lalita Dsilva, shared a special message on Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. With an emotional note, she shared a throwback picture that features Anant Ambani as a kid. In the photo, he is wearing traditional attire with an Indian flag on his chest. Anant Ambani's childhood nanny shared a picture of him as a kid. (Instagram/@lalitadsilva2965, File Photo)

“Wishing my Anant very very happy birthday. God bless him. My Anant is very big now the way he love animal. Truly admire. Love u Anant for ur hard work towards animal safety. Enjoy your day have lovely birthday best wishes,” Dsilva wrote while sharing the picture.

140-km padayatra:

Just before his 30th birthday, Anant Ambani completed a 140-km padayatra from Jamnagar, his ancestral hometown to Dwarka. He started his journey on March 29 and reached his destination on April 8, just a day before his birthday.

Over the years, he has visited several religious places in India, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kamakhya, Nathdwara, Kalighat and the Kumbh Mela.

Lalita Dsilva on Mukesh and Nita Ambani:

Last year, during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant, Dsilva opened up about her time with the Ambanis nearly two decades ago. She talked about Mukesh and Nita Ambani and how they treated her, adding that the couple had no airs and graces about them.

“When I entered that house, I got a very warm welcome. I never expected that with such big people,” Dsilva said in an Instagram Live conversation with Lovely Gupta.

“Nita ma’am was so warm, and even Mukesh sir. They just wanted their children to be raised normally,” she added.