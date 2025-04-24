Prince Louis’ unseen video on seventh birthday has a rare surprise for fans… his adorable voice

An unseen video of Prince Louis shared on the official X profile of the Prince and Princess of Wales has left fans smiling. The clip was shared to celebrate the royal's seven-year birthday. The screengrabs are from a behind-the-scenes video of Prince Louis' birthday photoshoot. (X@KensingtonRoyal)

Shared with the caption “Seven today!” the video captures behind-the-scenes moments from the prince’s birthday photoshoot. In the clip, fans get a special treat as they hear the young royal’s voice for a moment.

In the video, Prince Louis, born on April 23, 2018, wears a green v-neck sweater over a shirt and jeans. Throughout the video, he is seen exploring his photoshoot venue.

"I can jump down from here!" he says at one point in the clip before jumping from the log he was standing on. The official birthday photo of Louis, which was also shared on the official social media profiles of The Prince and Princess of Wales, shows him sitting on a log. It also adorably reveals his missing front teeth.

Traditions broken:

Previously, the social media posts for the birthdays of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were all pictures captured by Middleton herself. This year, however, the youngest prince’s portrait was taken by Josh Shinner. Also, a behind-the-scenes video was shared on social media for the first time.

The royal couple first became parents in 2013 with the birth of George, two years after their 2011 wedding. They welcomed Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis three years later.

A few years ago, in the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast, Kate Middleton opened up about being a “hands-on” mom.

"There's such a pull," Kate said. "But I am such a hands-on mum, and whatever you're doing you want to make sure you're doing the uttermost best job you can for your children,” she added.