‘Eerie green flames’ come out of manhole after explosion in Texas college: ‘It was freaky’

A video of “eerie green flames” coming out of a manhole at a Texas college has shocked social media. According to KCBD-TV, officials are still trying to determine the cause of the explosion but have confirmed that there is no danger to the public. Green flames are coming out of a manhole at a Texas college. (Screengrab)

What caused the explosion?

The State Fire Marshal’s Office told KCBD-TV that they are still investigating and trying to determine what caused the explosion and fires at the college campus.

“All the active fire that we know of that we have been able to identify, it is gone, it is out. We can’t rule out there may be some small areas with still some smoldering fire underground, but there is no evidence at all that there is any active fire,” Deputy Chief Wilson said at a press conference.

Texas Tech Fire Marshal Michael Kennon said, “At this time, we don’t have any idea,” when asked about the reason behind the explosion and the fires.

What does the viral video show?

“Green/yellow flames are blowing out of the manhole covers from the sewers,” an X user wrote while posting a video on the incident on X. The footage captures green flames coming out of a manhole. At one point, the fire also turns yellowish.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “I learned one thing from Disney movies: that lime green colour signifies the presence and activity of a bad guy.” Another added, “Likely due to some copper piping or something that got ignited and vaporized.”

A third commented, “That ain't a normal colour for fire, somethings burning that shouldn't be. I would be faaaar away from there.” A fourth joined, “Firefighter here. This is dangerous because the fire can burn people.” A fifth wrote, “eerie green flames.”

What did the eyewitnesses say?

“Oh it was absolutely insane. Because when I… I had left my dorm, there was a big thing of smog,” Gianna Bass told the KCBD-TV adding that she initially thought it was a storm.

“I started smelling something. And said, ‘wait...that’s not dust'. Oh there’s a big boom. What?” she continued.

Kevin Allen told the outlet, “Right after I got there, there were four different explosions. Cops everywhere. And students running around, trying to figure out what was going on.”

“And the fact that you had students walking toward the explosions, I think that’s a huge red flag,” Allen added.

Explaining the incident, Katie Duncan, said, “All the power was out. And then everyone...people start running outside and everything. It was really freaky.”