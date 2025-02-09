Eight OnlyFans models rent lavish Miami mansion, create ‘kinky’ content, earn 123 crore monthly

A group of OnlyFans creators has come together to rent a luxury mansion in Miami, turning it into a thriving content hub. While their venture has been highly profitable, earning them millions, it has also attracted unwanted attention, forcing them to hire security due to fans repeatedly showing up at their doorstep, reported the New York Post. The sprawling 8,890-square-foot mansion features six luxurious bedrooms and five elegant bathrooms.(Instagram/@bophouse)

The idea for the exclusive content house was spearheaded by Aishah Sofey and Sophie Rain, who gained attention last year after Rain described herself as a “Christian virgin.” In December, they signed the lease on the luxury estate, costing a staggering $75,000 ( ₹62 lakh) per month. Soon after, fellow OnlyFans stars Camilla Araujo, 22, Alina Rose, 24, Julia Filippo, 22, Summer Iris, 19, Ava Reyes, 19, and Joy Mei, 19, moved in, forming what is now known as “The Bop House.”

The Playboy mansion

The mansion, a sprawling 8,890-square-foot property, boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a swimming pool, a rooftop sundeck, and waterfront access with space to dock a yacht or jet ski. The house has also become a social media sensation, amassing three million followers across TikTok and Instagram in just two months.

“We are never apart from each other for more than a few hours a day,” Rain shared with JamPress, describing the group’s close-knit dynamic. Despite their high-profile presence, she insists there’s no rivalry among the creators. “A lot of people think there is constant competition, but we know how strong we are as a group,” she explained. “We work better as a team, and our income very much reflects that!”

Their financial success has been remarkable, with the group reportedly earning $12.4 million ( ₹103 crore) in their first month alone, followed by nearly $15 million ( ₹125 crore) in January. For many young people, The Bop House represents a modern-day version of the American dream—fame, fortune, and financial freedom while living with friends.

However, life in the house hasn’t been without its challenges. Rain admitted that drama among the housemates is common but usually gets resolved quickly. More concerning, though, has been the frequent appearance of fans at their doorstep.

“Fans constantly show up to the house,” she revealed. “We were often woken up to people knocking at the door at night. The situation eventually got so bad that we had to hire security.”

Despite these concerns, the content creators have no plans to slow down. With seven of the eight women currently single, there are no restrictions on inviting guests to the mansion. Rain remains confident that their success will only grow, crediting their loyal and engaged fanbase—particularly male subscribers.

“Men are the reason we make so much money every single month, and we have no plans to slow down any time soon,” she said. “We can afford a new mansion every single month with the money The Bop House is making us.”