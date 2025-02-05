Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Content creator loses 93,600 in hotel booking scam through fake Google listing

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2025 11:03 PM IST

The scammers also issued a fake invoice, but when she requested an email confirmation, they said the “system was down.”

A woman content creator was scammed out of 93,600 while trying to book a hotel through a fraudulent Google listing.

Content creator Shreya Mitra said while planning a trip to Puri, she searched for hotels online, Googled Mayfair Heritage Puri, and clicked on the first result, assuming it was genuine.(Instagram/Shreya Mitra)
Content creator Shreya Mitra said while planning a trip to Puri, she searched for hotels online, Googled Mayfair Heritage Puri, and clicked on the first result, assuming it was genuine.(Instagram/Shreya Mitra)

In an Instagram video, Shreya Mitra said while planning a trip to Odisha's Puri, she searched for hotels online, Googled Mayfair Heritage Puri, and clicked on the first result, assuming it was genuine.

Shreya then called the listed contact number and inquired about booking her stay, unaware that it was a scam.

What happened next?

The scammers sent her images and room information, persuading her to proceed with the booking by making the required payment.

They also issued a fake invoice, but when she requested an email confirmation, they said the “system was down.” The following day, they called her again, instructing her to open the Google Pay app, click “Pay,” and input a booking ID to get confirmation.

Getting suspicious, Shreya refused to follow their instructions and demanded an official email confirmation. The scammers then abruptly hung up.

Realising she had been deceived, Mitra looked up the official contact details for Mayfair Heritage Puri and confirmed with the hotel that the listing she used was a fraud.

“It's hard to understand if it's a fake Mayfair when the first search takes you to the fake webpage and details for Mayfair Heritage Puri. The scammers are still scamming people, the number is still active, and they have multiple bank accounts. Please share it forward, especially if you're in the East, because many people look at booking them during the holiday season,” she wrote on Instagram.

"Well, the money is gone. The police will try to catch them, but once the money is encashed, there's lesser or no chance of recovery. The best is the racket is caught. As far as I am concerned, I am okay. I have accepted this has happened to me. There's a lot I have in life to be grateful for and fall back on while I navigate the horrible feeling of being cheated," she added.

After her complaint, the Cybercrime department took down the fake Google listing, according to an NDTV report.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On