Elderly man in China wants to leave inheritance to anyone who promises to care for his beloved cat

An elderly man in China has sparked intense debate after announcing that he is willing to leave his entire inheritance to anyone who promises to care for his beloved cat, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. He has been actively looking for someone to take care of Xianba. (Representational Image/Pexel)

The man, surnamed Long, is 82 years old and lives in Guangdong province, in southern China. After losing his wife ten years ago, Long has been living alone with his cat, Xianba. He had rescued Xianba and her three kittens from the streets on a rainy day, but now only Xianba remains with him.

Concerned about what will happen to his pet after his death, Long has been actively looking for someone to take care of Xianba. According to Guangdong Radio and Television, Long has made it clear that he is willing to hand over his flat, savings, and other assets to anyone who agrees to “take good care” of his cat.

So far, Long has not found a suitable person to fulfil his wish.

Internet reacts

The story has generated mixed reactions on Chinese social media, with many expressing surprise at the situation.

“If no one is willing to take the offer, it is either because they do not truly love cats or the old man’s conditions are too strict,” one person commented.

The details of the agreement or contract that Long intends to set with the adopter have not been disclosed, raising concerns among some about potential legal complications.

“The old man might be willing to give away his property, but the person who accepts the offer might face lawsuits from the man’s relatives who might claim they have the right to inherit it,” another online user pointed out.

China’s Civil Code, which came into effect in 2021, allows individuals to leave their inheritance to a person, an institution, or the state through a valid will.

While some netizens offered to adopt the cat without expecting any inheritance, others expressed their understanding of Long’s concerns.

“I would like to adopt the cat, and I do not need his money,” one person said.

“I am willing to adopt it,” another added, sharing that she understood Long’s fear. “I also once considered the same question. I do not know anyone who I can trust with my cat, so the best way is to give money to the adopter because I do not want my cat to be their burden.”

Some people, however, warned about potential adopters who might accept the offer with bad intentions. Cases of pet abuse have often been reported online in China.

Currently, there are no specific laws in China that ban cruelty or mistreatment of pets. However, the country’s pet industry has seen rapid growth.

According to the 2025 China Pet Industry White Paper, the number of cats and dogs in China reached 124 million last year, marking a 2.1% increase compared to 2023. The overall pet market also expanded by 7.5%, reaching a value of 300 billion yuan (US$42 billion) in 2024.