Elephant lovingly nudges caretaker with trunk, seeks a lullaby meant just for her. Watch

Elephants have long been admired for their intelligence and profound emotions. A recent video shared on Instagram by the page Elephant Nature Park has beautifully captured just how tender and affectionate these gentle giants can be. A touching clip showed an elephant lovingly nudging her caretaker with her trunk.(Instagram/elephantnaturepark)

(Also read: Elephant finds pure happiness playing with ball in video, internet melts over heartwarming sight. Watch)

The clip features caretaker Lek Chailert standing beneath the head of an elephant named Faa Mai. What makes the moment truly extraordinary is the way Faa Mai continuously and gently nudges her with her trunk.

Take a look here at the clip:

The caption that melted hearts

The park’s caption added further charm to the video, offering context for the sweet display. “Faa Mai displays her possessiveness of Lek. She wants her Mum to take her to the night shelter and sing a lullaby just for her. So, with a gentle nudge of her trunk, Faa Mai tucks Lek under her belly, for safekeeping. She then slowly walks her along, to have that lullaby all to herself,” the post read.

Adorable reactions from viewers

The short video quickly struck an emotional chord online, crossing over 65,000 views within three days. Viewers flooded the comments section with affection and awe. One user admired the tenderness, saying, “Look at how slowly and gently Faa Mai walks as Lek is tucked under her. She’s so protective of her.”

(Also read: Tourist shoves beer into elephant’s trunk in Kenya sanctuary, internet reels in horror)

Another comment read, “Elephants are the most loving and caring creatures. It is beyond me how people torture and abuse them for profit.” Expressing delight, one viewer added, “My heart would be so full being loved by ellies.”

“Look how gently and carefully she walks so as to not hurt her little mama,” one user observed. Another admirer wrote, “They all love their mama Lek.”