Elephant finds pure happiness playing with ball in video, internet melts over heartwarming sight. Watch

A delightful video of an elephant playfully rolling around with a giant ball has captured hearts online. The clip shows the elephant lying on the grass while curling its trunk around the ball, nudging it with evident excitement. At one point, the gentle giant stands up and pushes the ball forward with its trunk, showcasing both strength and innocence. A clip of elephants joyfully playing with a ball melted hearts online.(Instagram/saveelephantfoundation)

The video was shared on Instagram by the Save Elephant Foundation. The caption read, "Chompu and her new favourite toy — you can tell just how much she loves it by the way she’s playing!" The clip quickly attracted attention, with viewers expressing admiration for the animal’s playful spirit.

Past videos of elephants at play

Earlier, another video featuring two elephants with disabilities won widespread affection on social media. The post, shared by Lek Chailert, the founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, showed the elephants joyfully playing ball together despite their physical challenges.

In the caption, Chailert wrote, "Disability is not an obstacle to living a joyful life. Meet the adorable duo, Vana and Dao Thong—two brave elephant girls with disabilities. Vana has a disability in her left hind leg, while Dao Thong has one in her right. Despite their physical challenges, their hearts are full of happiness, and they still love to play ball together with joy and enthusiasm. Their spirit reminds us that strength comes in many forms. I hope this clip brings a smile to your face and inspires you as much as it inspires us every day."

A reminder of resilience and joy

Videos like these often go viral because they highlight the innocence and resilience of elephants. Whether it is Chompu discovering her new toy or Vana and Dao Thong overcoming difficulties, such moments remind people that happiness can be found in the simplest of actions.