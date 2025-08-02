Elephants with disabilities display pure joy while playing with ball: 'Strength comes in many forms'

A heartwarming video capturing two elephants with disabilities joyfully playing ball has struck an emotional chord with viewers online. The clip was posted by Lek Chailert, the founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, who introduced the adorable duo, Vana and Dao Thong, through a powerful caption. A video of two disabled elephants playing together delighted viewers.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

"Disability is not an obstacle to living a joyful life," Chailert wrote. "Meet the adorable duo, Vana and Dao Thong—two brave elephant girls with disabilities. Vana has a disability in her left hind leg, while Dao Thong has one in her right. Despite their physical challenges, their hearts are full of happiness, and they still love to play ball together with joy and enthusiasm. Their spirit reminds us that strength comes in many forms. I hope this clip brings a smile to your face and inspires you as much as it inspires us every day."

A symbol of resilience and joy

The video shows Vana and Dao Thong engaging playfully with a large ball in what appears to be a sanctuary setting, displaying a beautiful bond and sheer determination.

Viewers moved by the elephants' bond

The video has garnered over 42k views and received an outpouring of heartwarming reactions from viewers.