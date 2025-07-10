Elephant gently leads caretaker to sing as herd gathers in a circle to listen: ‘Act of love’

Elephants are often known for their intelligence, profound emotional depth, and strong social bonds. A recent video shared on Instagram is once again proving just how emotionally intelligent and compassionate these gentle giants truly are. A viral clip captured elephants surrounding a woman as she sang to them.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

The video, posted by Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, has left the internet touched and teary-eyed. It features a beautiful interaction between Chailert and an elephant named Faa Mai. The clip begins with Faa Mai tenderly taking Chailert’s hand with her trunk and leading her to a specific spot, as if inviting her to sit. Once Chailert is seated, something remarkable unfolds.

Music, emotion, and connection

One by one, the rest of Faa Mai’s herd slowly approaches and surrounds Chailert in a peaceful circle. As she begins to sing, the elephants remain calm and attentive, and some even appear to hum along in their own way. Their reaction is gentle, almost meditative, as they sway to the sound of her voice.

Chailert captioned the video:

"If anyone still doesn’t believe that elephants have feelings like humans, this clip might help you understand them better. When Faa Mai wants me to sing for her, she gently takes my hand with her trunk and leads me to the spot where she wants me to sit. Then, one by one, the other elephants in her herd follow and gather around me, forming a circle as I sing to them. They even have their favourite songs. If they like a particular tune, they’ll hum along. Music truly is a universal language—it speaks to the hearts of all living beings. This has become a daily routine, one that brings them joy and relaxation. It’s a simple act of love that connects us across species."

Internet reacts with love

The video has already garnered over 700k views and continues to attract heartwarming reactions from users.

One user commented, “This is the purest thing I’ve seen all year.” Another wrote, “Proof that love and empathy aren’t limited to humans.” A third user shared, “I cried watching this… the way they listen to her is so beautiful.” Someone else added, “This gave me goosebumps. What a bond.” Another noted, “Elephants are magical beings, we don’t deserve them.” And yet another said, “This needs to be seen by everyone who doubts animals feel emotions.”