Elephant stuns people by playing cricket. Viral video will surprise you too

Animals accompanying humans in playing different games and sports often make up for adorable videos that have the power to melt people’s hearts. An addition to that category is this clip posted on Reddit. It shows an elephant trying its luck at playing cricket. The sweet video has, expectedly, gone viral and left people happy. The image shows an elephant playing cricket with humans. (Reddit/@PRANAVVP94)

The caption of the video suggests that it was recorded in Kerala. The Reddit video opens to show an elephant standing at the side of a field while holding a bat with its truck. A man bowls, and the gentle giant takes a shot without missing a beat.

Take a look at this adorable elephant:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 6,100 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this video of the elephant?

“He can save Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB),” joked a Reddit user, referencing the IPL team’s performance.

“Great technique. Excellent trunk-eye coordination,” joined another.

“Only batsmen in the world who can stand behind the stump and in front of the crease at the same time,” added a third.

“It's time to start EPL (Elephant Premier League),” suggested a fourth.

“This is so awesome,” wrote a fifth.

Earlier, a video of a dog went viral, showing the pooch engaging in a game of volleyball with its human. The dog’s way of handling the ball left many people amazed. In the video, the doggo skillfully bounces the ball back and forth with other human players.

What are your thoughts on this video of an elephant playing cricket with a group of humans? Is this a video that could lift your spirit almost instantly?