 Elephant stuns people by playing cricket. Viral video will surprise you too | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elephant stuns people by playing cricket. Viral video will surprise you too

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 27, 2024 09:30 PM IST

A video of an elephant playing cricket with its human friends has gone viral on social media. The clip is too cute to handle.

Animals accompanying humans in playing different games and sports often make up for adorable videos that have the power to melt people’s hearts. An addition to that category is this clip posted on Reddit. It shows an elephant trying its luck at playing cricket. The sweet video has, expectedly, gone viral and left people happy.

The image shows an elephant playing cricket with humans. (Reddit/@PRANAVVP94)
The image shows an elephant playing cricket with humans. (Reddit/@PRANAVVP94)

The caption of the video suggests that it was recorded in Kerala. The Reddit video opens to show an elephant standing at the side of a field while holding a bat with its truck. A man bowls, and the gentle giant takes a shot without missing a beat.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: 5 adorable elephant videos that are too sweet to handle

Take a look at this adorable elephant:

Elephant playing cricket in kerala
byu/PRANAVVP94 inKerala

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 6,100 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this video of the elephant?

“He can save Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB),” joked a Reddit user, referencing the IPL team’s performance.

“Great technique. Excellent trunk-eye coordination,” joined another.

Also Read: Baby elephant holds its human’s hand while falling asleep, netizens find it ‘cute’

“Only batsmen in the world who can stand behind the stump and in front of the crease at the same time,” added a third.

“It's time to start EPL (Elephant Premier League),” suggested a fourth.

“This is so awesome,” wrote a fifth.

Earlier, a video of a dog went viral, showing the pooch engaging in a game of volleyball with its human. The dog’s way of handling the ball left many people amazed. In the video, the doggo skillfully bounces the ball back and forth with other human players.

What are your thoughts on this video of an elephant playing cricket with a group of humans? Is this a video that could lift your spirit almost instantly?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Elephant stuns people by playing cricket. Viral video will surprise you too
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On