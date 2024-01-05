5 adorable elephant videos that are too sweet to handle

Elephant videos are often irresistibly cute. There is something endearing about how the enormous size of the gentle giants contrasts with their surprisingly delicate actions - be it playfully spraying water to cradling their caretakers. Here we have collected five elephant videos that will turn out to be delightful sources of joy. The image shows cute elephants that may make you go 'aww'. (Screengrab)

1. Introducing baby to keepers

A video shared on Instagram shows how an elephant, which was rescued and later rehabilitated, came back to show her baby to the keepers. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an NGO dedicated to helping orphaned elephants, shared the beautiful video.

2. Man reunites with elephants

“After spending a month in Canada, this man returns to the elephant sanctuary and is met with an exuberant welcome from the beloved herd,” this is what the caption of an elephant video reads that shows a man’s heart melting interaction with a few gentle giants.

The video shows the man standing on a waterbody calling the elephants. Instantly upon hearing him call, the herd comes running towards him. The video also shows him embracing the elephants.

3. Elephant collects sugarcane

This video captures the playful, as well as, intelligent nature of an elephant. It shows the elephant waiting patiently at the side of the road to stop vehicles transporting sugarcane. What is absolutely amazing to see is how the elephant clears the road after taking a few sugarcane from the vehicle.

4. Big hello from little baby elephant

“ Enjoy an up-close-and-personal hello from little Pardamat!” this is what Sheldrick Trust wrote as they share a beautiful video of a baby elephant. In the clip, the little one is seen getting too close to the camera.

5. Baby elephant discovers trunk

A cute video posted on Instagram shows how a baby elephant gets confused and curious after noticing its own truck. Throughout the clip, the animal tries to understand what to do with it.

Which of these videos made you say ‘Aww’? Did you love all these clips of elephants?