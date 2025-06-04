Elephant walks into shop in Thailand, grabs rice crackers on the way out. Video

In a heartwarming moment that has captivated the internet, a video of a wild elephant calmly strolling into a convenience store in Thailand’s Khao Yai region has gone viral. The footage shows the gentle giant moving through the store with surprising ease and grace, leaving viewers both amused and amazed. The viral video showed an elephant in Thailand entering a store.(Instagram/bangkokcommunityhelp)

According to a report by The Independent, the elephant was later identified as Plai Biang Lek, a wild elephant from the nearby Khao Yai National Park. With his trunk gently exploring the shelves and his towering head nearly brushing the ceiling, the massive creature appeared calm and composed throughout the unexpected visit, displaying a peaceful presence despite his imposing size.

An everyday spectacle in Thailand

The video was shared on Instagram by the account @bangkokcommunityhelp with the caption:

“An elephant casually walked into a convenience store in Khao Yai — just another day in Thailand! On its way out, the hungry visitor even grabbed some rice crackers for the road.”

The clip quickly gathered over 2 million views, sparking a flood of comments and reactions from users.

The footage opens with the elephant’s enormous frame standing inside the store, poking around the aisles with its trunk. A text overlay reads:

“Elephant enters store in Khao Yai, Thailand.”

Internet reacts

Online users wasted no time in sharing their thoughts. One viewer joked, “Even elephants get the munchies!”, while another commented, “Imagine heading in for snacks and running into him — only in Thailand!”

Another user remarked, “This is the most majestic shoplifter I’ve ever seen.” A different viewer quipped, “The elephant was so polite — he didn’t even knock anything over.”

More reactions poured in, ranging from admiration to amusement. “This is why I love nature,” wrote one. Another added, “Thailand is wild — literally!” One user even mused, “He just came for the rice crackers. Let the man live.”