Elon Musk calls cockroach milk ‘Gross’ as new study explores its potential as a superfood

Elon Musk had a short but clear response to the idea of cockroach milk becoming the next superfood. The billionaire reacted with a one-word comment, “Gross”, after the New York Post shared a report about the unusual food ingredient and how scientists extract it.

Cockroach milk gets a one-word reaction from Elon Musk.

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Musk was responding to the publication's October 30 post titled, “Nutritious cockroach milk could be next superfood - and you'll never believe how it's extracted.” The report explored how researchers are studying the nutrient-rich secretion produced by a particular species of cockroach and whether it could eventually be used in food and drinks.

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What is cockroach milk and how is it extracted?

Despite its name, cockroach milk is not milk in the traditional sense. It is a nutrient-rich substance produced by female Pacific beetle cockroaches to nourish their developing young. The substance contains protein crystals along with fats and sugars, making it an interesting subject for food scientists.

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{{^usCountry}} The extraction process, however, is far from appealing. According to the New York Post report, researchers worked with pregnant Pacific beetle cockroaches, removed their embryos and opened them to release the protein crystals. Scientists are now studying the substance's molecular structure to explore whether it could eventually be reproduced without relying on such a labour-intensive process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The extraction process, however, is far from appealing. According to the New York Post report, researchers worked with pregnant Pacific beetle cockroaches, removed their embryos and opened them to release the protein crystals. Scientists are now studying the substance's molecular structure to explore whether it could eventually be reproduced without relying on such a labour-intensive process. {{/usCountry}}

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A 2026 review published in the journal Insects also examined the potential of insect-derived ingredients in beverages, including protein shakes, tea and other drinks. However, cockroach milk is still a subject of research, and it is not an established everyday food product.

Internet reacts to Elon Musk's post

Musk's brief reaction prompted plenty of disgusted responses from social media users, many of whom were not convinced by the idea of adding cockroach milk to their diets.

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“I'll stick to coffee, steak and eggs,” one user wrote. Another questioned how the idea had even become a possibility, while a third said they wished they had closed their eyes before seeing the report.

Some responses took a humorous turn, with one user suggesting that investors should be made to drink the milk on live television before it could be sold. Others said they would struggle to eat or drink anything made from cockroaches.

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While scientists continue to explore alternative sources of nutrition, the online reaction suggests that getting people comfortable with the idea may be a challenge in itself.

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Check out Elon Musk's X post below: