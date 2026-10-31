Know Your Neighbourhood: EPDP Colony to CR Park - the name that remade a refugee settlement
From barren refugee land to Delhi’s mini-Bengal, EPDP Colony was renamed CR Park after freedom fighter Chittaranjan Das.
Chittaranjan Park, popularly known as CR Park, is the cultural heart of Delhi’s Bengali community. Located in South Delhi, the neighbourhood is famous for its bustling fish markets, traditional sweet and food shops, and grand Durga Puja celebrations.
However, long before it became a thriving residential and commercial enclave, the area was a stretch of barren, rocky terrain allocated by the government for the rehabilitation of East Bengali refugees. The displacement of Bengalis didn’t happen at once but unfolded in prolonged, agonising waves.
It happened during and after the 1947 Partition of India, the 1950 riots, and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. While some among those displaced settled in West Bengal, 2,147 plots were demarcated and allocated to registered Bengali families in Delhi. The locality was set up to provide housing for displaced people from East Pakistan (modern-day Bangladesh).
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Over the decades, the settlement evolved from a quiet refugee colony into one of the capital's most prominent cultural landmarks.
How CR Park got its name:
The story behind the naming of CR Park is rooted in a decades-long pursuit of identity by its initial settlers.
When the government first allotted land to refugees, the area was named "East Pakistan Displaced Persons Colony," abbreviated as EPDP Colony. As the neighbourhood developed, residents lobbied for a name that reflected their heritage rather than their displacement.
The pursuit of a new name and identity led to a series of proposals, with ‘Purbachal’, which means “eastern land” or “land of the east” in Bengali, being considered as one of the names. In fact, EPDP and Purbachal were used interchangeably by the colony's early settlers.
The place was finally named after one of India's renowned freedom fighters, Chittaranjan Das.
Born in 1870, he was a distinguished barrister who gained national prominence for successfully defending Aurobindo Ghosh in the 1908 Alipore Bomb Case.
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Affectionately called Deshbandhu (Friend of the Nation), Das emerged as a leading figure in the Indian National Movement, serving as the President of the Indian National Congress at the 1922 Gaya session. A pioneer of the non-cooperation movement in Bengal, he co-founded the Swaraj Party alongside Motilal Nehru. He went on to become the first Mayor of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation in 1924.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More