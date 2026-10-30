Know your neighbourhood: The story behind Bandra’s name and evolution as Bollywood's favourite address

Bandra, known for its seaside promenades, historic churches, bustling markets and celebrity homes, has a history that stretches back centuries. Before becoming one of Mumbai’s best-known suburbs, it was a settlement of fishing villages on Salsette Island. Its name, too, has roots that reflect the area’s layered past. The Bandstand garden in Bandra, Mumbai, is maintained by the Bandra Bandstand Residents Trust (BBRT). (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

How did Bandra get its name? The exact origin of the name Bandra remains uncertain, but one widely cited explanation traces it to the Persian word ‘bandar’ or ‘bunder’, meaning a port or harbour. Another possible connection is the Marathi word ‘vandre’, which means monkey or ape. It is believed that the area was once heavily populated by monkeys living around Pali Hill and Mount Mary Hill, hence the name Vandre.

According to renowned architect, author and activist, PK Das, the Portuguese referred to the area as Bandora, Bandera and Pandara, among other names, before the name Bandra became established. It was towards the end of the 19th century that the Bombay, Baroda and Central India Railway settled on ‘Bandra’ for the name displayed at its suburban railway station.

From fishing villages to Portuguese rule The different versions of the name reflect the influence of the languages and communities that shaped the neighbourhood over the centuries.

Bandra’s early settlements were largely Koli fishing villages. The area came under Portuguese influence in the 16th century.

St Andrew’s Church, built in 1575, is among the area’s oldest churches. The Portuguese also established a chapel on Bandra Hill around 1640, which eventually developed into the well-known Mount Mary Church. The church remains a prominent landmark and draws large crowds annually during Christmas and New Year.

The Portuguese handed Bombay to the British as dowry when Catherine of Braganza married King Charles II of England. However, Bandra was not part of the treaty and remained under Portuguese rule. It eventually became part of the British Empire, was granted the status of a municipality in 1876 and merged into the Bombay Municipal Corporation after India’s Independence.

Bandra East vs Bandra West Today, Bandra is known for its mix of heritage and modern urban life. It has transformed into a cultural, culinary and lifestyle hub while retaining pockets of its old-world charm.

Bandra West, in particular, has emerged as a hotspot for celebrities, entrepreneurs and artists. Areas such as Pali Hill, Carter Road, Linking Road and Hill Road are known for their upscale residences, boutique stores, cafes, restaurants and vibrant nightlife. It is also home to Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, whose sea-facing residence Mannat is among Mumbai’s most recognisable landmarks.

Bandra East, on the other hand, has emerged as a major business and commercial destination, particularly with the development of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). It is home to prominent landmarks such as the Jio World Convention Centre, Jio World Plaza and the National Stock Exchange. The area has become a hub for major business events, concerts, exhibitions and international gatherings.