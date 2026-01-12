Elon Musk calls medical school ‘pointless’ as he predicts AI will outperform human doctors

A snippet from a recent podcast featuring Elon Musk has gone viral on X, sparking a wider debate on the future of healthcare, automation and medical education. The discussion took place on a YouTube podcast hosted by Peter H. Diamandis, executive chairman of the X Prize Foundation, with David Blundin, co founder of DataSage, also part of the conversation. A viral podcast clip showed Elon Musk claiming AI would soon deliver medical care better than today’s top leaders receive. (YouTube/Peter H. Diamandis)

The snippet was shared on X by the account @unusual_whales and quickly gained traction. In the clip, Musk makes a sweeping claim about the future of healthcare, saying, "Everyone will have access to medical care that is better than what the president receives right now."

Reacting to the statement, Diamandis asks, "So don't go to medical school?"

Musk responds bluntly, "Yes. Pointless. Unless you... I would say that applies to any form of education."

Debate on humans versus machines The conversation then turns to how younger generations may view medical care. Diamandis notes, "The younger generation says, I do not want that human touching me, right? When the surgeon comes over. There are going to be those people later in life who still want the human in the loop."

Musk follows up with an example from existing medical technology. "I mean, let's just take, like, we've seen some advanced cases of automation, like LASIK, for example, where the robot just lasers your eyeball. Now, do you want an ophthalmologist with a hand laser?"

To this, Diamandis simply replies, "No," prompting laughter from all three participants.

