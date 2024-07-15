Elon Musk slams New York Times for Donald Trump-related opinion page after assassination attempt

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday when a shooter fired three rounds at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, just days before accepting the Republican Party's presidential nomination in November. The gunshot wounded his right ear; he was then quickly taken to a hospital. Now, a day after the assassination attempt, the New York Times posted an opinion page that has been slammed by billionaire Elon Musk. Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla slammed NYT for their Trump-related opinion page. (REUTERS)

"The New York Times just published this about Trump today. They are truly callous and despicable human beings. Not a shred of empathy," wrote Elon Musk in his post. He also shared a picture of the opinion page, which reads, "He failed the tests of leadership and betrayed America. Voters must reject him in November." (Also Read: Did The Simpsons predict Donald Trump assassination attempt? Internet buzzes with theories)

Take a look at the post here:

Elon Musk stated on Sunday that he had been the target of two assassination attempts in the previous eight months. In a post, Musk said, "Dangerous times ahead. Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 mins drive from Tesla HQ in Texas." Musk also announced his endorsement for Trump as the next President by donating to his campaign and saying, "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt." (Also Read: Story of Trump's iconic image after the failed assassination, video captures how Evan Vucci got the shot)

Musk had claimed in 2022 that the media were disclosing his "assassination coordinates" and that they were discussing his real-time whereabouts. The journalists used publicly accessible flight logs to publish and display the whereabouts of Musk's private aircraft to their audience. Musk's company, X, suspended their accounts.