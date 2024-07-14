Did The Simpsons predict Donald Trump assassination attempt? Internet buzzes with theories

Former US president Donald Trump survived an attempt on his life on Saturday when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear, days before he was to accept the Republican Party's nomination for the presidential election in November. Social media users weighned in on whether The Simpsons predicted the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Soon after the attack, leaders from around the world condemned this act and numerous others also posted about their thoughts on it. Among numerous posts, multiple people hinted that The Simpsons, an American sitcom predicted this attack. (Also Read: Donald Trump's Republican associates blame Joe Biden for attack: 'Rhetoric led to...')

Here's how a few people reacted to it:

Who was the gunman who attacked Donald Trump?

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, has been identified as the gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. As investigators piece together the circumstances leading up to the attack, questions arise about the 20-year-old's past, intentions, and any potential links that could explain his conduct. According to sources, Crooks was on the roof of a manufacturing factory when one of his shots hit Trump's ear.

Crooks reportedly positioned himself 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, where the presidential campaign event was in full swing. (Also Read: Trump Shooting: PM Modi's Bromance With US Ex-President Recapped Amid Murder Bid Shock | US Election)

He was then brought down by Secret Service snipers, who discovered an AR-style weapon on the scene. The special agents later posted on social media that Trump had been safely rushed to a local hospital. According to a statement from an FBI agent, the reason of the assassination attempt is yet to be determined.

According to reports, the 20-year-old who was shot and killed by Secret Service agents was from Bethel Park, a small town located approximately 40 miles south of the rally's location.