Donald Trump's Republican associates blame Joe Biden for attack: 'Rhetoric led to...'

JD Vance, the potential running mate of former US President Donald Trump, has blamed President Joe Biden's “rhetoric” for the attack on the business tycoon-turned-politician. Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Vance said the Biden campaign has projected Donald Trump as an "authoritarian fascist" who must be stopped at all costs, leading to the attack.

"Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination," Vance said.

Donald Trump was shot at by a shooter from an elevated position during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Bulter.

A bullet pierced his ear in an indication that the shooter was aiming for his head.

The shooter was neutralised by the United States Secret Service. However, one person died and two sustained grievous injuries in the shooting.

The authorities in the US said Donald Trump's injury wasn't serious.

Shocking visuals showed Secret Service agents covering Donald Trump to save him from bullets. Within 2 minutes, they whisked him away to a waiting SUV.

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, in a show of strength, pumped his fists in the air and mouthed the word "fight".

The US representative for Georgia's 10th congressional district, Mike Collins, has called for the filing of charges against Joe Biden.

"The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R Biden for inciting an assassination," he wrote on X.

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy condemned the attack on Donald Trump, terming it "unacceptable" and urging Americans to unite.

"First they sued him. Then they prosecuted him. Then they tried to take him off the ballot. The only thing more tragic than what just happened is that, if we're being honest, it wasn't totally a shock. Biden's inevitable ritual condemnation of political violence today (when it comes) will be insufficient and irrelevant. No amount of verbiage today changes the toxic national climate that led to this tragedy," he said.

