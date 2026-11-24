An emotional Nvidia employee interrupted CEO Jensen Huang’s return speech with a hug after the company’s board officially reinstated him to his leadership roles on November 23. In a unanimous vote following discussions with Huang and consultations with senior US officials, Nvidia’s Board of Directors restored his roles as president, Chief Executive Officer, and board director. A clip shared on X showing the staffer stepping forward to embrace Huang mid-address quickly went viral.

Jensen Huang returned to the Nvidia office amid cheers and claps. (Bloomberg, X/@alecqfong) more less

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In videos that went viral on social media, Huang is seen returning to the Nvidia office less than two weeks after resigning from his position. He was greeted with cheers and chanting of his name. While addressing the crowd, the tech leader vowed to do better.

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"I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," Huang told colleagues. He also apologised for putting them "through all of this".

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During his speech, a woman rushed from the crowd and gave Huang a long hug as others kept cheering and clapping.

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Nvidia on Jensen Huang’s return

{{^usCountry}} In a statement, the company said, “NVIDIA today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, the company said, “NVIDIA today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.” {{/usCountry}}

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Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board, added, “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.”

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.”

What did Jensen Huang say on his return?

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Jensen Huang said in a statement.

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He added, “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support.”

Huang also showed appreciation for his family. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

What led to Jensen Huang’s exit and return

After 33 years leading Nvidia, Jensen Huang resigned as CEO on November 12 following reports of extramarital affairs. He admitted to one of those relationships, which was with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy.

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His sudden departure sparked an immediate “Bring Jensen Back” campaign across Silicon Valley and Washington. Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk publicly backed Huang’s reinstatement on X just a day after his exit, even saying it “would be an honour” to hire him. US President Donald Trump also weighed in strongly in Huang’s favour.

Finally, he rejoined Nvidia as president, CEO, and board director on November 23.