Employee wins 7.14 crore lottery at company event, asked to return the prize money

In March 2019, a company in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, held its annual year-end party, distributing over 500 lottery tickets to employees to enhance the festive atmosphere. One ticket secured the top prize of 6 million yuan (approximately ₹7.14 crore), sparking excitement among staff. However, the company requested the winner return the prize so it could be evenly divided among all attendees. The company distributed 500 lottery tickets to employees.(Pexel)

The incident resurfaced on Chinese social media as the Spring Festival approaches, a time when many companies host similar events. Some speculate that the renewed attention aims to boost declining lottery ticket sales.

Following the win, numerous employees shared their enthusiasm on social media, drawing significant public interest. The company’s decision to redistribute the winnings has sparked discussions about corporate policies and employee rights during festive celebrations.

Man won ₹ 42 lakh in lottery

Last year, Rogers Sours, an Ohio man, purchased a ticket for Wednesday's Pick 5 drawing at the Pit Stop on N Washington Street in Tiffin. He chose a unique set of numbers: 1-0-8-2-2. This choice led him to hit the jackpot and win $50,000 (approximately ₹41 lakh). Curious about the significance of the numbers? They were the license plate number of his late German Shepherd, as reported by UPI.com.

When Sours discovered that the winning numbers matched the license plate, he was stunned. "I play two sets of numbers for Pick 5, and the number that won was actually my German Shepherd's license plate number. She's no longer with us," he told UPI.com.

He added, "I just sat here, watching the lottery on TV as usual. When I saw the numbers, I froze. I couldn't believe it actually hit."

