Entrepreneur compares $600-a-night US hotel breakfast with India, says ‘difference is huge’

An Indian entrepreneur’s post comparing breakfast at a luxury hotel in the US with the spread typically offered at hotels in India and other Asian countries has sparked a discussion online.

The entrepreneur said that Indian and Asian hotels have “really spoiled us”. (X/@DealsDhamaka)

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In a post on X, Vineeth K said that Indian and Asian hotels have “really spoiled us” when it comes to food, particularly breakfast. He highlighted the variety of options, fresh food, live counters, Asian and continental dishes, desserts and other choices commonly available at luxury hotels in the region. “You name it, and they have it,” he wrote.

Sharing pictures of the breakfast spread at the hotel where he was staying in the US, Vineeth said that the property was a JW Marriott that cost around $600 (approximately ₹58,000) per night. “This is what the breakfast looks like. The difference is huge,” he wrote, adding that getting Starbucks in the coffee section is considered a “premium breakfast” at the hotel.

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{{^usCountry}} Vineeth contrasted this with the breakfast experience at luxury hotels in India and several Asian countries. “In India and many Asian countries, breakfast at a luxury hotel is an experience in itself. You walk in, look at the spread, and wonder where to even start,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vineeth contrasted this with the breakfast experience at luxury hotels in India and several Asian countries. “In India and many Asian countries, breakfast at a luxury hotel is an experience in itself. You walk in, look at the spread, and wonder where to even start,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that despite paying a similar price, the breakfast options at the US hotel were “surprisingly limited”. However, he acknowledged that the experience gets better at hotels costing more than $1,000 a day. “Of course, food preferences differ across countries, and I understand that. But when you pay this much for a hotel, you naturally expect a certain level of variety and experience,” he added.

“Travel really makes you appreciate the little things you often take for granted back home,” he concluded.

(Also Read: ‘My calm breakfast went for a toss’: Man questions parents playing loud YouTube videos for child at cafe)

How did internet react

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The post prompted several users to share their own experiences with hotel breakfasts in different countries.

“Agreed, most of the breakfast menu at any US hotels are limited to scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, ham, breads, salads, boiled eggs (frozen), cereals with milk. The food in Indian hotels are itself an experience!” one user commented.

“Nothing comes close to Indian 5-star hospitality. I have travelled the world and everything else is a meh in front of Indian 5-star hospitality,” another wrote.

A third user compared the experience with hotels in Europe, saying, “Everybody else does far better than the US on hospitality, Europe included.”

However, not everyone agreed with Vineeth’s take.

One user pointed out that elaborate breakfast spreads can also result in unnecessary food consumption and wastage. “Often that breakfast spread in India make you eat your entire day’s quota in one go. There is a lot of food wastage too. Frankly, such a spread is not required,” the user wrote.

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Another commenter argued that $600 per night was not particularly expensive for a luxury hotel in the US and that this could explain the limited breakfast options.

Vineeth concluded his post by saying that travelling often makes people appreciate things they may otherwise take for granted back home.