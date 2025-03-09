Errol Musk says China is trying to recruit Elon Musk’s 7-year-old half brother

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has claimed that China is trying to recruit the billionaire’s 7-year-old half brother to take part in a gaming tournament, the Daily Mail has reported. Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, reacts during an interview with Reuters, in Langebaan, Western Cape, South Africa February 4, 2025. REUTERS/Esa Alexander(REUTERS)

Elliot Rush is Elon Musk’s 7-year-old half brother and one of Errol Musk’s two youngest children. He fathered Rush with Jana, his former stepdaughter and now girlfriend. Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Heide Bezuidenhout, Errol's second wife. Errol Musk, 79, raised Jana, 38, as his stepdaughter from the age of four, but when she turned 30, they had a child together in a move that raised many eyebrows.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Errol Musk made a surprising claim about Rush. He said that China is trying to recruit the 7-year-old for a gaming tournament. To that end, Errol even had a Chinese businessman staying as a houseguest at his South African ranch.

“They say he will be the biggest thing in China. They say he's a prolific gamer and he's a champion,” Errol told the Daily Mail. He did not seem overly concerned about the fact that China is considered to be the United States’ most powerful rival.

On Ashley St Clair

Errol Musk also addressed questions about Ashley St Clair, the right wing influencer who claims to have given birth to Elon Musk’s child. However, he refused to clarify whether he believed St Clair or not.

“I would find it very strange if a woman is saying she has had a child with Elon and telling people quite publicly about it. If it turns out not to be true, she would be a little crazy, don't you think?” said Errol.

“Any woman with a slight brain would be mad to turn down the opportunity if she were to be offered a child with Elon,” he added.

Elon Musk is Errol Musk’s child with his first wife, Maye. Maye and Errol had three children together - Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.