Ex Amazon executive trolled for praising Bengaluru colleagues for 3 am meetings: ‘As if 60 hours was normal'

A recent LinkedIn post by former Amazon executive has ignited a debate on work culture in India, shedding light on the demanding schedules of employees in global organisations. The post, which reflects on his experience with colleagues in India, has gone viral, attracting hundreds of likes and sparking debates across platforms, including Reddit. Ex Amazon executive's LinkedIn post on Indian work culture stirred debate and faced online trolling. (LinkedIn)

The post: A glimpse into Indian work ethos

Adam Broda, sharing his thoughts on LinkedIn, recalled his time at Amazon when he worked 60-hour weeks. However, he noted that his Indian colleagues, particularly the technical team based in Bangalore, consistently worked longer hours.

“They’d be online when I’d log in (7 am), attend staff meetings at 10 am, and even VP-level reviews in the afternoon,” wrote Broda. He expressed amazement at their enthusiasm and willingness, even during odd hours like 3 am Bangalore time.

Check out the post here:

Broda emphasised that these employees seemed genuinely motivated and energised, a testament to the impact of workplace culture. He urged employers to regularly check in with employees in different time zones and ensure their workloads were manageable, even if they appeared willing to work extra hours.

Social media reacts

Broda's post quickly gained traction, with over 500 likes on LinkedIn and being shared on Reddit, where it sparked sharp reactions. One Reddit user posted a screenshot of the LinkedIn post, captioning it: “Outsource your exploitation, it’s cheaper.”

Comments pour in: Mixed reactions

The post drew a flurry of comments, both in support and criticism of the situation it described.

One LinkedIn user remarked, “This is a testament to the dedication of Indian employees, but at what cost to their health and personal life?”

Another user commented, “It’s not enthusiasm; it’s the fear of losing their jobs in a competitive market.”

“Indian work culture is unmatched, but global organisations need to rethink time zone management,” said another.

On Reddit, the discussion took a more critical tone. “It’s not passion; it’s exploitation disguised as dedication,” wrote a user.

Others highlighted cultural differences, with one stating, “In India, working long hours is seen as a badge of honour.”