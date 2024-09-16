Amazon techie brings a slice of Bali to Bengaluru with his tropical villa. Watch

An IT consultant for Amazon has brought a slice of Bali to Bengaluru with his modern tropical villa. Spread over 5,400 square feet, Miracle 207 in Bengaluru is a Bali-themed mansion that blends modern amenities with the feel of laidback island living. Besides an indoor swimming pool and a garden, the villa features large rooms bathed in natural sunlight, plenty of indoor plants, wooden accents and stunning interiors. Inside an Amazon techie's modern tropical villa in Bengaluru.(Facebook/Maad Concepts)

The Amazon techie recently gave a tour of his Bali-themed villa to content creator Priyam Saraswat. In the video which has now gone viral on Instagram, viewers get a glimpse of the open living room, a space where the family can reflect and meditate, the open kitchen and the six-seater dining table.

The Amazon techie also took viewers inside the master bedroom with its green tiles and canopy bed that bring a hint of tropical serenity to Bengaluru. The guest bedroom, which overlooks the swimming pool, is done up with tasteful cane furniture. Meanwhile, the bedrooms of the family’s two children have also been adapted to their needs - the young son who wants to be a scientist, for example, has chalkboard walls and a telescope in his room.

The Bali-themed villa also has an entertainment room, and plenty of indoor plants that contribute to its sense of a holiday home in the hustle and bustle of the Silicon Valley of India. It was designed by Maad Concepts, an architectural and interior designing firm.

Take a look at the video below:

The video of the house tour has been watched a whopping 19.2 million times on Instagram since being shared three weeks ago. It also got a ton of appreciation on social media.

“It's not a house, it's a whole damn resort,” wrote one Instagram user. “If my house looked like this I would never go out,” another declared.

“This is not a house. This is bigger than an entire society of Mumbai,” one person quipped.