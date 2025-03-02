Ex-Amazon VP whose wife was ‘seduced’ by CEO says rich executives are 'out-of-touch'

At a time when more and more companies are pushing for return-to-office after the pandemic, a retired Amazon VP has spoken about the disconnect between executives and employees when it comes to remote work. Ethan Evans took to X to share his thoughts on the difference between the life of a common man and a rich executive. Ex-Amazon VP Ethan Evans on how wealth insulates the rich from common man's struggles.

Evans, who retired from Amazon as Vice President of Prime Gaming in 2020, said he himself was guilty of a degree of disconnect from “many common life struggles.”

“As a retired Amazon VP who experienced a 9082% increase in Amazon stock during my time, I am out of touch with many common life struggles,” he wrote on X. “The SVPs and CEOs above me are often more so,” Evans added.

On his own privilege

Having personally experienced a 9,082% increase in Amazon stock during his tenure, he acknowledged that financial success has insulated him from many common life burdens.

According to Evans, he does not have to worry about cleaning his home or mowing the lawn. He retired at the age of 50, and has no mortgage to pay off. Today, he has a maid service that cleans every two weeks and gardening staff to look after his lawn.

Evans had gone viral last year for claiming that the CEO of a startup where he once worked seduced his wife and led to his divorce.

This time, he acknowledged that his wealth gives him a certain degree of disconnect from the struggles of an average family. “The average family, even the average tech or knowledge worker, does not have these benefits,” he wrote, referring to his privileges.

The retired Amazon VP said that CEOs and more senior executives have the kind of wealth that gives them access to private jets, staffed vacation homes, drivers, personal assistants and more. These rich executives never have to worry about paying bills or shopping for groceries. As such, their wealth gives them more time to focus on their priority, which is often work.

On return to office

It is often these CEOs and executives who push for an end to remote work, said Evans.

“Let's look at one example of how disconnection from the daily experiences of employees can lead to very different priorities: return to work,” he said on X.

For top leaders, work is often the primary focus of their lives. Since they can delegate nearly all non-work responsibilities, returning to the office seems like an obvious and productive choice.

However, the average employee has to balance work with family responsibilities, household chores, etc. Since they cannot afford to delegate cooking, cleaning, and school runs, these employees are often critical of return-to-office.

“If work is the main focus of your life, then returning to the office might seem like a natural priority,” wrote Evans.

“Now imagine: No need to commute, your driver takes you door to door while you work in the back. No need to hurry home to pick up the kids, the PA does it

“No need to shop, clean, or cook, the staff does it all. No need to help with homework, the amazing school provides tutoring,” he wrote, describing the life of high-flying executives.

He concluded his post by saying he was not trying to criticise executive wealth. His aim was to explain the disconnect between executives and employees.

