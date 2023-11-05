‘Exasperated Delhiites choke’: Shashi Tharoor addresses severe Delhi pollution

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR has fallen into the ‘severe’ category, residents are grappling with breathing issues and flare allergies, among other ailments. Amid this, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to X to talk about air pollution. He shared a screenshot of the message he received on WhatsApp as ‘exasperated Delhiites choke’. Shashi Tharoor tweeted this picture he received on WhatsApp. (X/@ShashiTharoor)

“Not my own creation: this is going around @whatsApp as exasperated Delhiites choke and splutter under an AQI of 462, nearly 19 times the @who safe limit of 25. As someone remarked, ‘No wonder the government has renamed the main road the Martavya Path!’” wrote Shashi Tharoor while sharing a screenshot on X.

According to the screenshot, the signboards highlight the air quality issues in the national capital. Instead of “Lutyens’ Delhi,” one signboard reads “Pollutyens’ Delhi,” humorously addressing the pollution concerns. Similarly, “Haze Khas” replaces “Hauz Khas,” “Dhua Kuan” substitutes for “Dhaula Kuan,” and “Chandni Choke” humorously transforms “Chandni Chowk.”

Take a look at the message Shashi Tharoor received on WhatsApp below:

The post was shared on November 3. It has since accumulated over 1.1 lakh views and close to 1,000 likes. Many even retweeted the post and dropped comments.

Check out how people reacted to this tweet:

“Everything should be done to reverse the smog and free the air to breathe,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I am from Freedhuabad (Faridabad).”

“Funny but terrible to think of it,” shared a third.

A fourth joked, “Once Netaji said ‘Dilli Chalo’, now Netaji would have said ‘Dilli se chalo’.”

“Save trees,” joined a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “One more: Charcoal Bagh,” referring to Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Air quality in Delhi on November 5

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a slight improvement today, November 5, registering at 410 compared to 504 recorded on November 4, according to data from the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India). The major hotspot regions are IGI Airport (Terminal 3), Shadipur, Delhi Cantonment, Bawana, and Aya Nagar, respectively.

Read live updates on Delhi’s air pollution here.

