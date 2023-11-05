Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Capital wakes up with AQI at 457
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: The National Capital Region (NCR) has been battling ‘severe’ air pollution over the past few days.
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: The national capital's air quality index (AQI) was 457 at 5am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and no respite is expected from the toxic air that the city and its neighbouring districts have been breathing over the past few days.
On Thursday, the Delhi government ordered closure of all primary schools for Friday and Saturday; decision on further closure will be taken on Monday. Additional curbs are already in place in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad – each comes under the National Capital Region (NCR) – to tackle the ‘severe’ air pollution.
The pollution could also impact Monday's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, to be played in Delhi.
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 05, 2023 06:20 AM IST
Delhi Pollution Live Updates: At 5am, city records AQI of 457
On Sunday, Delhi woke up to an air quality index (AQI) of 457, the CPCB said. At 5am, AQI in other major cities was recorded at 175 (Ahmedabad), 45 (Bengaluru), 53 (Chennai), 85 (Hyderabad), 278 (Jaipur), 232 (Lucknow), 182 (Mumbai), and 226 (Patna).Topics