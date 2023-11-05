Delhi Pollution Live Updates: Capital wakes up with AQI at 457

Delhi Pollution Live Updates: The national capital's air quality index (AQI) was 457 at 5am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and no respite is expected from the toxic air that the city and its neighbouring districts have been breathing over the past few days. Air pollution in Delhi plunged into severe category for the first time this season. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

On Thursday, the Delhi government ordered closure of all primary schools for Friday and Saturday; decision on further closure will be taken on Monday. Additional curbs are already in place in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad – each comes under the National Capital Region (NCR) – to tackle the ‘severe’ air pollution.

The pollution could also impact Monday's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, to be played in Delhi.