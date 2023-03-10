Family throws a grand wedding for their pet dogs, netizens react

You've probably been to a lot of weddings, but we bet you've never seen something like this. In an unusual incident, a family married off their pet dog in a grand wedding ceremony. Yes, you read that right. The video of the dogs getting married in style has gone viral on the internet, leaving many in amazement.

The video shows guests having a good time at the wedding. The wedding was held with lavish food and decorations, similar to a traditional Indian wedding. You can also see people dancing on dhol and dressed in ethnic wear. A red dupatta was spotted wrapped over the dog dressed as the bride, whereas the groom dog arrived at the wedding in an electric toy car. This video was shared on Twitter by user @Hatindersinghr3.

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 11,000 times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "I am sad I wasn't invited." Another person wrote, "I want to do this for my cats but keeping them interested is going to be harder." "This is so cute," shared a third.