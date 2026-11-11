Father and son fly from China to Singapore to assault businessman over failed investment, jailed

A father-son duo that flew from China to Singapore to assault a businessman over a deal turned sour has been sentenced to jail. Gao Yong, 50, and his son, Gao Zhenhan, 25, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to the 35-year-old victim. They were sentenced on November 11, The Straits Times reported. Both Yong and Zhenhan will spend 10 weeks in jail each.

The investment scam

A father-son duo has been jailed for assaulting a businessman in Singapore (Shutterstock)

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The father and son had planned to open a shop in Singapore and approached a Singaporean contact in April 2026 to apply for work passes. The contact introduced Gao Zhenhan to the victim, a 35-year-old Malaysian businessman who was looking for investors for his food businesses in Singapore.

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The businessman, who had financial interests in several food businesses, invited the younger Gao to invest in one of his beverage shops at Kent Ridge Medical Centre.

(Also read: Indian man jailed for repeatedly groping 12-year-old girl on British Airways flight)

Interested in the proposal, the father and son sold their family car and took bank loans to raise money. They invested at least S$18,000 in the beverage business in Singapore.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the investment took a turn when the Malaysian businessman later informed them that he could not secure work permits for them. He also failed to return their money despite their requests. The trip from China to Singapore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the investment took a turn when the Malaysian businessman later informed them that he could not secure work permits for them. He also failed to return their money despite their requests. The trip from China to Singapore {{/usCountry}}

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The Gaos decided to travel from China to Singapore to confront the businessman. They arrived on October 14 and went to the beverage shop but could not find him. The two then spent the night sleeping in the vicinity as they had not arranged accommodation.

The following day, they travelled by train to VivoCity mall. They spotted the victim working at a food court in the basement and approached him.

The 35-year-old then walked towards his car in the mall's carpark, with the father and son following him.

The assault

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As the victim reached his car, Gao Yong ran towards him and swung his hand at his head. He then pushed the businessman into the passenger seat. His son joined in, restraining the victim to prevent him from escaping.

The two confronted him about their investment before punching him several times. The father also tied the victim's neck to the car's headrest using a long rope, after which they resumed the assault. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras in the carpark.

The father and son demanded that the victim repay 200,000 yuan (about S$38,300). The victim refused and offered S$5,000 instead, but the father rejected the amount. He subsequently offered S$10,000, which was also turned down.

(Also read: Malaysian man jailed for stealing Rolex, jewellery from drunk men in Singapore, continued thefts while on bail)

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Two security officers eventually approached the car and knocked on its door. They alerted the police, who arrested the father and son soon after.

The sentence

The victim sustained abrasions on his neck and superficial injuries to his face, neck and shoulders. He also complained of pain from the punches.

The prosecution sought eight to 10 weeks' jail for Gao Zhenhan and 12 to 14 weeks for his father. It argued that the older Gao had initiated the assault and was therefore more culpable.

However, both men were sentenced to 10 weeks in jail each after pleading guilty.

Voluntarily causing hurt in Singapore is punishable by up to three years' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.