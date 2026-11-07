Malaysian man jailed for stealing Rolex, jewellery from drunk men in Singapore, continued thefts while on bail

A 45-year-old Malaysian man has been sentenced to one year in prison in Singapore for repeatedly stealing expensive watches, jewellery and mobile phones from intoxicated men who had fallen asleep in public places. A Malaysian man was sentenced to one year in jail for stealing valuables from drunk men who had fallen asleep in public places. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The man, identified as Chen Baosheng (transliteration), pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, while four additional charges were considered during sentencing, according to a Mothership report citing Shin Min Daily News.

Seven people were targeted in the thefts, which continued even after Chen was arrested and released on bail.

Rolex stolen from sleeping man The first incident occurred on June 6, when a 44-year-old man fell asleep at a bus stop near Foch Road after drinking with friends at Aperia Mall.

At approximately 1.46 am, Chen spotted the man wearing a Rolex watch worth around S$11,000. After ensuring nobody was nearby, he removed the watch and fled.

The victim reported the theft to police, who identified Chen through CCTV footage and arrested him on June 27.

Investigators discovered that Chen had taken the watch to Malaysia and pawned it for cash.

Continued stealing while on bail Despite being released on bail, Chen committed further thefts.

On July 12, he stole a gold necklace and pendant worth approximately S$6,230 from a 32-year-old man sleeping on a bench.

On July 29, he targeted another intoxicated man outside a bar along Serangoon Road, stealing an iPhone 16 Pro Max worth S$1,500.

The victim subsequently examined CCTV footage and contacted police, leading to Chen's second arrest on August 28.

The court also heard about four additional offences involving a Hermès bracelet, cash and mobile phones. Chen reportedly attempted to steal another Rolex valued at S$19,000.

Victims seek compensation Chen's lawyer argued that he had cooperated with investigators, pleaded guilty early and committed the offences without violence or accomplices.

The court heard that Chen, formerly a hawker in Johor Bahru, was unemployed and supported his wife, three children and mother.

Five victims attended court seeking compensation or the return of their belongings. However, Chen was unable to repay them.

Chen repeatedly apologised and bowed to the victims. One victim described Chen as "greedy", particularly because he continued stealing while on bail. He nevertheless indicated that some victims might support leniency if their belongings were returned.

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The man said he was considering civil action but feared Chen had insufficient assets to compensate him.