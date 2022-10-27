Faulty water tap at railway station drenches passengers, video goes viral

A 30-second-long clip of a railway station is gaining traction through its several reshares, and the reasons will uncover once you watch it. Shared on Twitter by a user Abhy, the video was posted with the caption, "Indian railways at your service." It also accompanied a laughing emoticon. While some found the video funny, others remarked that people should have tried fixing it by stuffing it with a cloth or something.

The now-viral video opens to show a faulty drinking water tap at a railway station, those who frequently travel by train will take this viral video as no surprise. As the video progresses, one can see it spurting out water in full force, thereby drenching passengers aboard a train which just arrived at the station. The camera even pans out to show several passengers, who were standing near the gate, rushing inside to avoid getting drenched.

Watch the viral video below:

Indian railways at your service 😂 pic.twitter.com/fEL65NFjHs — Abhy (@craziestlazy) October 26, 2022

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than one million views. The share has also received several comments.

"Free bath," commented a Twitter user. "Very innovative idea for asking people not to travel by standing in entrance," posted another with a laughing emoticon. "It's probably a new service by railway to wake up sleepy passenger. Plus helps in washing trains. Brilliant work Indian Railway," joked a third. Many also shared that people should have tried and fixed the tap instead of filming the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON