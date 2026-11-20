Fiona the hippo died at the Cincinnati Zoo ten years after Harambe’s 2016 killing, marking a bittersweet decade for a facility at the heart of the internet’s biggest animal stories. In May 2016, the fatal shooting of Harambe the western lowland gorilla sparked global grief and endless online debate. Just months later, Fiona’s miraculous survival as a 29-pound premature calf brought much-needed hope and joy to millions. Now, following the nine-year-old hippo’s sudden passing, fans worldwide are mourning two iconic residents of the zoo.

How did Fiona die?

Harambe was killed in 2016 and Fiona died in 2026. (X/@CincinnatiZoo)

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Fiona passed away following a sudden medical emergency triggered by accidentally ingesting a hat that had fallen into her habitat the previous week. Despite repeated, intensive interventions by the zoo’s veterinary and keeper teams to clear the obstruction from her digestive system, the complication ultimately proved too severe for her body to overcome.

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Also Read: Fiona the hippo may be gone, but her miracle survival story from a 29-pound newborn will never be forgotten

“We are in shock at the moment,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike, adding, “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.”

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{{^usCountry}} Cincinnati Zoo Executive Chair of the Board Thane Maynard said, “I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle. And, she will be remembered and beloved many years from now.” How did Harambe die? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cincinnati Zoo Executive Chair of the Board Thane Maynard said, “I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle. And, she will be remembered and beloved many years from now.” How did Harambe die? {{/usCountry}}

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Harambe, a 17-year-old 450-pound western lowland gorilla, was shot at Cincinnati Zoo after a three-year-old boy climbed through a barrier and fell into his enclosure. The zoo officials deemed the situation life-threatening to the kid and shot the animal to rescue the toddler.

In a 2016 post on Facebook, the zoo wrote, “The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden family is in mourning today and trying to process the death of 17-year-old gorilla Harambe. The gorilla was killed yesterday in order to save the life of a child who climbed through a public barrier at Gorilla World and dropped fifteen feet into the exhibit’s moat, which contained a foot of water.”

The then-director of the zoo, Thane Maynard, said, “We are heartbroken about losing Harambe, but a child’s life was in danger and a quick decision had to be made by our Dangerous Animal Response Team.”

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Explaining why he wasn’t tranquilised, Maynard said, “Our first response was to call the gorillas out of the exhibit. The two females complied, but Harambe did not. It is important to note that with the child still in the exhibit, tranquilizing the 450-pound gorilla was not an option. Tranquilizers do not take effect for several minutes and the child was in imminent danger. On top of that, the impact from the dart could agitate the animal and cause the situation to get much worse.”

The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital Medical Center (CHMC) after being removed from the exhibit and later released.

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Harambe’s killing sparked immediate global outrage, triggering vigils outside the Cincinnati Zoo where activists held signs and laid flowers. Online, a “Justice for Harambe” petition gathered hundreds of signatures demanding accountability. A few also demanded that the boy’s mother should be held responsible for the gorilla’s death. However, the prosecutors said there was no cause for charges.

Grief, AI tributes, and scrutiny online

Social media is flooded with tributes, including AI-generated pictures of the gorilla guiding Fiona across the rainbow bridge or showing the pair surrounded by clouds outside the gates of heaven.

Alongside the emotional artwork, the two deaths sparked divided reactions online. Some users argued the zoo must do more to ensure animal safety, while others urged empathy and compassion for the grieving staff.

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While Harambe was killed after a child fell into the enclosure, in the case of Fiona, a hat became the reason for her death. Michelle Curley, a zoo spokesperson, told Associated Press that the hat hit a ceiling fan and “got deflected through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows.”

In the end, both Harambe and Fiona died far too soon within the walls of the Cincinnati Zoo, albeit under starkly contrasting circumstances.