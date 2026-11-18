Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippopotamus who became an international celebrity after surviving a premature birth in 2017, is receiving round-the-clock veterinary care after swallowing a knit hat that accidentally landed in her enclosure.

A 2020 photograph of Fiona, a Nile Hippopotamus, who is under medical observation after swallowing a hat (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The zoo said Fiona's veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring her closely and providing treatment to help her pass the foreign object safely.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self,” the zoo said in a statement on Monday. Fiona will remain off public display until her health improves.

How did the knit hat land in Fiona's enclosure?

The incident happened nine days ago, after a visitor tossed a knit hat into the air near Fiona's habitat. The hat was caught by a ceiling fan, which flung it through a small opening above the enclosure's viewing windows, according to zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley.

(Also read: Fiona the hippo takes special care of her home. Video is melting netizens’ hearts)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We probably couldn’t make [it] happen again if we tried,” Curley told Axios, describing the incident as an accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We probably couldn’t make [it] happen again if we tried,” Curley told Axios, describing the incident as an accident. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Fiona initially appeared fine after swallowing the hat. However, zoo staff noticed that she began to lose appetite a few days ago.

The zoo initially said Fiona had received fluids and an enema to help move the object through her digestive system. She was also given anti-nausea medication and laxative-like supplements as part of her treatment.

Surgery not an option for Fiona

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Cincinnati Zoo said surgery is not a viable option for Fiona. The decision was made after consultations with veterinary professionals and human medical specialists.

“Our best chance for success with Fiona would be if she can pass it on her own,” a zoo representative said in a video shared online this morning.

The Columbus Zoo has also stepped in to help, providing a nine-foot scope and a technician to assist with Fiona's colonoscopy. The procedure revealed that her intestines were bunching, which indicated that the object was moving through her small intestine, according to the zoo's update.

Fiona will continue receiving supportive treatment, including anti-nausea medication, fluids and her favourite foods, while her caregivers monitor her condition.

Fiona: A beloved global sensation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fiona was born six weeks prematurely in January 2017 at the Cincinnati Zoo. She weighed just 29 pounds (13 kg), around 25 pounds below the lowest previously recorded birth weight for her species.

Hippos typically weigh close to 100 pounds at birth. Fiona initially struggled to stand on her own, and her fight for survival attracted widespread attention from people around the world.

As updates about her progress reached millions online, she developed a huge fan following. Her popularity also led to books, a range of clothing, a beer and even an ice cream flavour being created in her honour.

(Also read: Man proposes to partner as hippo named Fiona ‘watches.’ Pics go viral)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fiona also became part of a memorable engagement moment when a couple got engaged in front of her enclosure, with the hippo appearing underwater in the background of their photograph.