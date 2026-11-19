Thirteen years after GTA 5 redefined open-world gaming, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived to overwhelming praise, with fans flooding social media to call the long-awaited title a “masterpiece.” Players have been raving about the franchise’s first female lead, Lucia, alongside a remarkably lifelike Vice City packed with chaotic wildlife and dense crowds. Among the unexpected viral highlights winning over the internet is a fiercely territorial cat that actually attacks characters.

A photograph taken on November 12, 2026 shows an advertisement for theew game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). (AFP)

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"GTA VI is popping off, it is the best game that's ever been made and we're only 20 minutes deep," said 33-year-old Sydney gamer Asif Mir to Reuters. "I cannot wait to go 12 hours, 10 hours until tomorrow morning. I ain't getting any sleep. Let's ​go, man!"

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Beyond the real-life reactions to the games, fans have also taken to social media to share observations, reviews, and clips following the most anticipated video game release in history.

How closely is Vice City based on Miami?

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{{^usCountry}} One thing that has been shared repeatedly is how realistic the entire game looks. In Grand Theft Auto VI, the players return to Vice City, Rockstar Games’ fictional version of Miami and South Florida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One thing that has been shared repeatedly is how realistic the entire game looks. In Grand Theft Auto VI, the players return to Vice City, Rockstar Games’ fictional version of Miami and South Florida. {{/usCountry}}

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While developing the game, the researchers repeatedly flew over the Everglades to study the area’s history and architecture, Reuters reported.

Is there an attacking cat?

Grand Theft Auto 6 is filled with wildlife and domesticated pets. As the game rolled out, people have observed how some of the animals behave, with one expressing sadness over a dog whimpering away after being kicked, and another saying that an alligator ate one of the characters. However, there is one particular animal that has intrigued fans - a cat.

Gamers noticed that if Jason steals a car with a cat inside, the cat attacks the lead, forcing him to throw it out.

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First female lead:

There are two leading playable characters in Grand Theft Auto VI. One of them is Jason Duval. The other one is Lucia Caminos; she is the first main female lead in the GTA world.

Lucia and Jason are a couple trying to improve their circumstances through a life of crime.

Does GTA 6 live up to the hype?

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According to fans who have been raving about the game on social media, yes. Additionally, Metacritic, which aggregates critics' reviews, averages them at 99 out of 100. This new version of Grand Theft Auto tied with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a game that has held the record since 1998.

"The awe is all part of the point, of course, and GTA 6 is nothing if not truly awesome," said reviewer Chris Tapsell, reported the BBC. However, there are also some minor criticisms. One of them is the concern that the realistic setup of the game may dull its fun chaos.

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Bloomberg's Jason Schreier called it a "masterpiece" in his review. "It's hard not to be astonished by what Rockstar has done here," he wrote. "There's nothing else like it.” He continued, "While playing this game, I often found myself wondering how it even exists." Many fans shared the same view of the game.

GTA 6 has already been released across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It has also been released in India.