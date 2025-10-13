'Fix Bengaluru once for all': Techie suggests closing IT parks to repair city's broken infrastructure, internet divided

A Bengaluru techie’s social media post urging the government to temporarily shut down major IT parks to fix the city’s crumbling infrastructure has sparked a discussion online. Taking to X, user Amarnath Shivashankar called on the Karnataka government to invoke Business Continuity Plans (BCP) and mandate remote work for IT companies so that repair work on Bengaluru’s roads and drainage systems can be fast-tracked. An X post has sparked a discussion on Bengaluru's infrastructure.(PTI)

“When IT companies on the Outer Ring Road, ITPL, Electronic City, Manyata Tech Park, Bagmane Tech Park, etc., went completely remote for more than a year during Covid, they can do that again if the government mandates them to do so. Employees are losing productive hours during their commute,” Shivashankar wrote.

“Invoke the BCP, close the IT parks for a few months, fix the roads and rain water drains, fix the broken Infrastructure. Complete the flyover constructions, Procure more BMTC Buses, fast track the Metro construction. Where there is a will, there is a way. Fix Bengaluru once and for all,” he added, tagging Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the Chief Minister’s Office.

Is shutting down IT parks a practical solution?

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking a discussion about the city’s infrastructure woes. While some users supported the idea, others, however, did not agree.

“Work from home till we fix the home. #FixBengaluru. Maybe could be city’s best infrastructure plan,” wrote one user.

“This is how things should be done.. if govt is serious about people,” commented another.

However, one user explained the “practical challenges” behind Shivashankar’s solution. “There will be real practical challenges in doing it now. We are not in global crisis and the parent companies (GCCs) want their employees to be in office not only in India but worldwide. Companies will have to shell out money in keeping their facilities maintained even though it is unused. Companies fear moonlighting if everyone works from home. The closure of IT parks would affect the local businesses like hotels, eateries and PGs. People will stop buying car/2 wheelers and automobile industry will suffer again. Rental market and realty market will suffer due to no takers,” the user wrote.

“I know its painful, but it's too much to ask to shut down the IT parks,” remarked another.

“Will set a bad precedent/publicity internationally. Roads can be fixed/relaid in the night like in cities like Chennai. The Corporation must have proficient road building Engineers and most importantly Contractors. If National highways can be constructed fast why not in city,” wrote one user.