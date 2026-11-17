A Florida man has been arrested for sending a greeting card smeared with peanut butter to a woman with a life-threatening peanut allergy, reportedly because he blamed her for the breakdown of his marriage. The woman was a close friend of the man's ex-wife.

Joseph Gerard Cancellare sent peanut butter in an envelope to a woman. (Facebook/Plantation Police Department)

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Joseph Gerard Cancellare, 68, was arrested on November 13, 2026, in connection with the August 2025 incident. The Plantation Police Department announced his arrest in a Facebook post yesterday, saying investigators had identified him as the person responsible for mailing the envelope.

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Cancellare faces charges of aggravated battery and culpable negligence exposing another person to harm.

Woman developed allergic reaction after opening card

The incident took place on August 14, 2025, when the woman returned home from work and spotted a blue envelope in her driveway. According to the police affidavit cited by CBS News, the envelope appeared greasy and was addressed to her using an address linked to her former residence.

Upon opening it, she found a greeting card with a brown substance spread across its inside. She recognised it as peanut butter and immediately dropped the envelope, rushing indoors to wash her hands and seek help.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman subsequently developed hives on both arms and experienced tingling that reportedly lasted around six hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman subsequently developed hives on both arms and experienced tingling that reportedly lasted around six hours. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman told investigators she had a severe peanut allergy that could trigger a potentially fatal reaction through physical contact with peanuts or even exposure to airborne particles. Her condition had also been recorded in an earlier police report from May 2017, and detectives reviewed medical documents confirming its seriousness.

How police traced the peanut butter-covered card

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Plantation police worked with a US postal inspector to establish where the envelope had originated. Investigators traced the two Forever stamps on it to a self-service kiosk at the Davie Post Office on South University Drive.

According to the affidavit, a 15-digit code printed on the stamps helped investigators identify the machine and transaction through which they had been purchased on August 8, 2025.

The stamps had been bought using a Visa card registered to Cancellare. The kiosk had also captured a photograph of the person making the purchase, which investigators later used to identify the suspect.

When shown the kiosk photograph, the woman identified the person in it as Cancellare. Several other people who knew him also recognised him in the image, according to the affidavit.

Suspect allegedly knew about woman's life-threatening allergy

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Investigators said Cancellare and the woman had known each other for more than two decades and had socialised together with their respective spouses, as per a Law & Crime report.

The affidavit states that Cancellare was aware of her severe peanut allergy. He had reportedly witnessed her taking precautions while eating at restaurants and attending social gatherings, and understood the potentially dangerous consequences of exposing her to peanuts.

Police also investigated tensions surrounding Cancellare's divorce and his relationship with mutual acquaintances. According to the affidavit, he had made remarks to friends expressing a desire to hurt people connected to the situation.

Detectives alleged that Cancellare travelled to a post office in a different city from where he lived, wore sunglasses inside the premises and used a fictitious name and return address on the envelope. Investigators believe he deliberately sent the peanut butter-smeared card despite knowing that the allergen could cause the woman serious injury or death.

Florida man arrested more than a year after incident

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The investigation continued into 2026 as detectives gathered witness statements and medical records relating to the woman's allergy.

On November 13, 2026, officers located Cancellare at his residence and took him into custody. He was first transported to HCA Florida Westside Hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail for booking.

In its Facebook announcement, the Plantation Police Department said the case highlighted the potentially life-threatening consequences of actions intended to harm another person.