Flower seller’s son goes on hunger strike for iPhone, viral video sparks outrage

A flower seller’s son demanded for an iPhone from his mother. However, once his mother denied getting him the expensive devise, the man stopped eating food. After three days of not consuming anything, his mother had to give into his demands and ended up buying him the phone. A video of this incident was shared on X, and went viral, with many people slamming the man for not understanding his mother’s struggles and hard work. The mother detailed that her son stopped eating until he got an iPhone.

The video opens to show the man standing at a mobile store to purchase the iPhone. As a person interviews him about which phone he wants, his mother reveals that she gave him all the money. “I sell flowers outside a temple, my son has not eaten anything in three days since he keeps asking for an iPhone,” says his mother. (Also Read: Father kneels in front of daughter after not being able to buy her an iPhone)

She also challenges her son to earn the same amount of money that went into the purchase of the phone and give it back to her.

This video was shared on August 18. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has close to 5,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: 11-year-old says parents are ‘ruining her life’. They refused to buy her iPhone 15)

Here’s what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "What will you do with that iPhone? If you had used that money for some good work, your and your mother's life would have been better."

Another X user, Ishwar Singh, said, "Now he will contribute to the reel economy as no one is interested in real economy."

"And then there was our generation, which never bothered their parents. Waqt waqt ki baat hai, zamaane k sath bache b badalte jarahe hain (It depends on the generation, kids are changing with time)" commented X user Khurram Farooqui.

A fourth posted, "But this is wrong, you should give this happiness to your mother one day by bringing her whatever she wants."