Father kneels in front of daughter after not being able to buy her an iPhone

A Chinese man and his daughter got into a heated argument after the former was unable to buy her an iPhone. Later, when the argument reached the breaking point, the man kneeled down in front of her and apologised. The incident happened in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, on May 4, as per reports. . The incident happened in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China.(REUTERS)

Zhong, a witness who encountered the father and the daughter, shared that the girl shouted at her father and said, "Other parents can buy their children an iPhone. Why don't you have the money?" Later, the father got down on his knee, shook his head and blamed himself for the financial trouble, reported South China Morning Post.

In response to that, the girl starts yelled and said, "Get up! Get up quickly."

Zhong told the South China Morning Post that he witnessed the argument for around five minutes and "grieved for the father". He also said, "I even felt an impulse to walk up to her and slap her."

Earlier, a parent of an 11-year-old girl shared their ordeal on Reddit. after their daughter demanded an iPhone. The parent wrote, "I have an 11-year-old daughter. We gave her a phone two years ago. It was an old iPhone 8 of mine. She mainly uses it for calling and texting with friends and social media. Recently she's been wanting a new phone because her phone was old and all her friends have new phones. So, I thought the iPhone 13 would be a good option as it's 600 dollars, has a good camera/battery life, and it looks the same as every other iPhone. But she specifically wanted the iPhone 15 Pro Max because, apparently 'it plays console-level games and has a 120hz display." (Also Read: Scolded by father for buying I-Phone, 17-year-old ends life)

He further added, "My daughter is a gamer and has always complained about her phone not being able to game properly as it's old.

I did already tell her she would be getting an iphone 13 but she's adamant on the iphone 15 pro max which costs double the cost. Honestly, I think it's a waste of money, so I said no. My daughter then got mad at me and said I was ruining her life, and she told me that her best friend has a 15 Pro Max."