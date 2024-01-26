11-year-old says parents are ‘ruining her life’. They refused to buy her iPhone 15

A post about a 11-year-old demanding that her parents give her an iPhone 15 Pro was shared on Reddit. In the post, her parent, who goes by Able_Text5286, explained how the daughter thinks her parents are ‘ruining her life’ as they were considering giving her an iPhone 13 instead of the Apple Smartphone model she wants. The Reddit post involving the iPhone 15 has sparked chatter among netizens. (Unsplash/@glyamin)

“I have an 11-year-old daughter. We gave her a phone two years ago. It was an old iPhone 8 of mine. She mainly uses it for calling and texting with friends and social media. Recently she's been wanting a new phone because her phone was old and all her friends have new phones. So, I thought the iPhone 13 would be a good option as it's 600 dollars, has a good camera/battery life and it looks the same as every other iPhone. But she specifically wanted the iPhone 15 Pro Max because apparently ‘it plays console level games and has a 120hz display’,” the Reddit user wrote.

The user also added that as the teen is a ‘gamer’, she ‘complains’ about not being able to play games on her phone. In the next few lines, the user wrote, “I think it's a waste of money and I said no. My daughter then got mad at me and said I was ruining her life and that her best friend has a 15 pro max.”

“Honestly my wife is considering getting the phone and telling my daughter it's a big gift,” the user wrote and concluded the post.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared five days ago. Since then, it has accumulated over 9,200 upvotes. The share has further collected tons of comments from people. While some shared that the parents shouldn't give her iPhone 15, others wondered how an 11-year-old is allowed to use social media.

Here's how Reddit users reacted to the post:

“Just because her friend has one, doesn't mean she gets one too. This is a great lesson in the differences in family incomes. If my 6-year-old can understand that we don't always get the expensive things I'm sure your 11yo can too. She might not be happy about it, but it is what it is. Good luck!” posted a Reddit user. “She is 11. The end. The answer should be no,” expressed another. “Bruh, I’m 17 and my parents never got me a phone (love my parents btw! They're the best fr). She should be thankful that you're getting her a new phone, whatever the model is. You are the parent, not her and you should draw the line at some point!” joined another.

“She’s 11. Why is she even on social media? Why are you arguing with her as if you aren’t the adult here? If you want to make an insufferable monster then yes give in. Maybe you should take her to volunteer somewhere so she sees just how little some people have. What a nightmare,” added a third. “Tell her that if she doesn’t want the iPhone 13, that’s cool - the deal’s off the table. She can go buy the phone she wants with her own money that she gets as gifts, works for, allowance, etc,” wrote a fourth.